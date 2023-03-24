Beckley Women’s Expo returns for 25th year

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 25th Annual Women’s Expo, the largest vendor show in southern West Virginia, kicked off in Beckley on Friday, March 24.

The event started in a single conference room. Now, it fills up every nook and cranny of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

“We are jam-packed with vendors here for the Women’s Expo,” said Lola Rizer, an employee of Southern Communications, who puts on the event each year. “Twenty-five years. We’ve all had growth and...it’s an event that everybody looks forward to...”

Organizers began the day at 1 p.m. Friday with an official ribbon cutting. Immediately, lines were forming out the door as people were waiting to see what was inside.

With a sold-out vendor arena, the Expo offers something for everyone. For 15-year-old Kaitlyn Clay, it was an opportunity to complete her duties as Teen Miss Raleigh County and spend time with her loved ones.

“I like exploring and just looking at booths with my family,” Clay shared, adding that she was also excited to check out some colleges while she was there.

But the Expo isn’t just a fun time for shoppers. It can also be a great chance for local businesses to meet new customers.

Mackenzie Brogran, owner of Kenzie’s Kakes in Beaver, says she received a lot of new business after participating in the Expo for the first time last year. Her booth even got a sweet reward from visitors.

“We actually ended up winning People’s Choice last year, which was a complete shock,” Brogan shared. “I didn’t even know it was a thing, and so when I found out that people really love our stuff and love our customer service...that was a huge boost to my business and my confidence.”

The Women’s Expo will close on Friday at 7 p.m. and reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25. Last year, the event saw 10,000 visitors in two days.

Tickets are $5 at the door. Click here for more information.

