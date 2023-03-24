After jury conviction, defendant acts as his own attorney at sentencing

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A surprise twist after a week-long jury trial in Raleigh County.

A day after Andrew Miller was found guilty by a jury of his peers on charges of Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, he decided to act as his own attorney at sentencing on Friday.

The convictions related to a shooting that happened at the Hargrove Apartment Complex in Beckley last June.

At sentencing, Miller was facing enhanced penalty due to prior convictions. In arguing his case in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, Miller said that he believed his attorney, Mike Frobe, was working with the prosecution in the case. He also pointed to the fact that the victim, Anthony Goard, had misidentified the gun that shot him.

“Eyewitnesses had bad information, from the defense to the prosecution to them. Still yet, blowing the whole case! Identifying the wrong firearm and lying under oath,” pleaded Miller in his own defense.

During the trial, Assistant Prosecutor Brian Parsons said the Miller had been stopped by a Beckley Police Officer leaving the scene of the shooting and gave the officer a fake name. Beckley Police were able to recover the gun with Miller’s fingerprints ten feet from the location at which he was stopped.

Ultimately, Miller’s legal arguments were not enough to sway Judge Kirkpatrick or the jury. He was handed a life sentence with the possibility of parole due to his prior convictions.

See prior coverage here: Verdict reached in trial of man accused in Beckley shooting (wvva.com)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.