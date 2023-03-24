150 hand-knitted baby blankets arrive at Princeton Community Hospital

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - 150 handmade blankets were delivered to Princeton Community Hospital yesterday.

The blankets were created by inmates from the Pocahontas State Correctional Center as a part of their UPLIFT program, which stands for Understanding the Potential Lasting Impacts of Finger Knitting.

”Understanding the value this program has to the inmates and their ability to give back to the community was something we were really happy to do,” said PCH President, Karen Bowling.

Each blanket comes with a one of a kind card. Bowling adds that the handmade items are sure to become heirlooms to those that receive them.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

