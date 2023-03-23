Vietnam veterans event planned for Sunday in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A weekend event is gearing up to recognize and support the area’s Vietnam veterans. The “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day” event is planned to give thanks to those who served. It will be held at the Vietnam Veterans of America / 628 Center in Princeton, and is set to feature a three-time purple heart recipient speaker. Although the focus is on Vietnam veterans, all veterans are invited to attend. The invitation is also extended to the community so they can show their support.

“Oh I definitely would encourage our community to come out and support our service men and women. Our country wouldn’t be where it is today without our service men and women,” says Marie Blackwell, Bluefield, West Virginia City Ambassador.

No registration is required to attend the event. If you are interested, just show up to 113 Straley Ave. Princeton, WV on Sunday, March 26 at 4:00 pm.

