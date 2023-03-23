Verdict reached in trial of man accused in Beckley shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A verdict is reached in the case against a man accused of shooting another man at the Hargrove Apartment Complex in Beckley last June.

Andrew Miller was found guilty by a jury of his peers on charges of Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment (Goard), and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. However, he was found not guilty of Wanton Endangerment involving another victim who was in the apartment at the time.

Just before deliberations, the jury heard closing arguments from both Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons and Miller’s defense attorney Mike Froble.

At trial, Parsons built his case around material and circumstantial evidence found at the scene of the crime. He said Miller was stopped by a Beckley Police Officer stopped shortly after leaving the apartment complex following the shooting and gave the officer a fake name. He said police were able to find the gun with Miller’s fingerprints within ten feet of his location.

When Miller took the stand earlier in the day on Thursday, he attempted to pin the crime on another person in the apartment at the time named “JT.”

Meanwhile, the defense attempted to punch holes in the prosecution’s case by highlighting inconsistencies among witness testimony, including the fact that the victim (Goard) had identified the wrong gun that shot him.

Goard said he lost function in one of his lungs from the shooting and was in the hospital for the three months that followed.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Miller could face additional penalties following a second trial regarding his recidivist status on Friday, when he could face a possible life sentence due to prior convictions.

