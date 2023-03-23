Princeton wins thriller on the diamond

Tigers defeat Bluefield Beavers 6-5 in Mercer county matchup
Tigers win on walk off wild pitch over Bluefield Beavers.
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In an early season cross county matchup, the Princeton Tigers hosted the Bluefield Beavers in a game where both teams were looking for their first wins of the season.

At first, Princeton got off to a hot start to lead 3-0 after the first inning. However, Bluefield was able to make it 3-2 into the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, Princeton tacked on two more runs to lead 5-2.

Bluefield came all the way back in the seventh inning, scoring three runs, to tie it 5-5.

However, the Princeton Tigers won 6-5 after a walk-off wild pitch.

