New business “Wood Pool Services” has grand opening in Princeton

The pool-focused business launched their new store with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new business has been welcomed to the city. Wood Pool Services is a local family-owned business that sells things from pool chemicals to pool floaters, along with installations and repairs. They also sell non-pool backyard items like coolers and fire pits. The owner say they plan on expanding to more items as their business grows. They say they’ve already gotten positive feedback about the new business.

“We’ve gotten several Facebook messages. Once we placed the building sign, the storefront sign, we’ve gotten several calls. I feel like people are getting excited just like we are that there’s somewhere here, local, that can take care of their pool needs,” says Brittney Wood, wife of owner Zack Wood.

If you are interested in checking out Wood Pool Services, their address is 1332 Stafford Drive in Princeton (between Roses and Bellacino’s). Their hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

