Mild air will surge into the region today

It’ll be a gorgeous day across our region today. Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s this afternoon. Most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. We’ll be a bit breezy at times, but winds are coming out of the southwest which will help bring in some warmer air.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight and I’m not going to rule out a stray shower. Temperatures will stay very mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A stalled front will slowly inch its way south towards our region tomorrow. That front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. There are still some questions regarding how far south the front can make it; therefore, there is a better chance of rain for the northern portion of the viewing area. Although not everyone will see thunderstorms tomorrow, those that do could receive some heavy rain which may result in some localized flooding. Temperatures will stay mild in the 60s and 70s tomorrow.

A cold front will swing through on Saturday which will bring a better chance of rain and windy conditions as well. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s once again.

We’ll dry up and cool down a little for our Sunday. Mainly sunny skies are expected as temperatures top off in the upper 50s and low 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

