Michigan man sentenced for fentanyl crimes in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kyle “Trip” L. Thomas, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced for distribution of fentanyl to one year and 10 months in prison, followed by three years supervised release.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of West Virginia release, “On October 18, 2021, Thomas sold a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Amigo, Raleigh County. Thomas sold quantities of fentanyl on two other occasions in Raleigh County.”

This case was a result of a months-long investigation called “Operation Wolverine Carousel” that looking into the widespread distribution of heroin and fentanyl in Raleigh and Fayette County.

