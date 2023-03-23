Man in hospital after catching fire outside Walmart

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A man is in hospital care after catching fire outside the Walmart in Bluefield, Virginia.

The Bluefield, Virginia fire department reports the man was refueling a power-washer with gasoline. The power-washer then caught fire and spread to the man’s face.

He was then airlifted to a hospital, and there is no word yet on which hospital or the man’s condition.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
The family writes that while the rebuilding process will be long they're optimistic they’ll be...
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans
Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Philippi man killed in mining accident
David and Jada McCallister
West Virginia couple arrested after child abduction
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Latest News

Vietnam veterans event planned for Sunday in Princeton
Vietnam veterans event planned for Sunday in Princeton
Vietnam veterans event planned for Sunday in Princeton
Vietnam veterans event planned for Sunday in Princeton
New business “Wood Pool Services” has grand opening in Princeton
New business “Wood Pool Services” has grand opening in Princeton
New business “Wood Pool Services” has grand opening in Princeton
New business “Wood Pool Services” has grand opening in Princeton