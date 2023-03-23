Man in hospital after catching fire outside Walmart
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A man is in hospital care after catching fire outside the Walmart in Bluefield, Virginia.
The Bluefield, Virginia fire department reports the man was refueling a power-washer with gasoline. The power-washer then caught fire and spread to the man’s face.
He was then airlifted to a hospital, and there is no word yet on which hospital or the man’s condition.
