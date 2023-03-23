Lauren Daigle brings tour to Charleston

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle is bringing her latest tour to the tri-state.

The Kaleidoscope Tour will stop at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Oct. 4.

The Kaleidoscope Tour will feature many of Daigle’s #1s, including her groundbreaking smash “You Say,” “Rescue”, “Look Up Child,” her new single “Thank God I Do”, as well as music from her forthcoming self-titled album which will include 20 songs released in two parts this spring and later this year.

Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
The family writes that while the rebuilding process will be long they're optimistic they’ll be...
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans
Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Philippi man killed in mining accident
David and Jada McCallister
West Virginia couple arrested after child abduction
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Latest News

Fire generic
Man in hospital after catching fire outside Walmart
Vietnam veterans event planned for Sunday in Princeton
Vietnam veterans event planned for Sunday in Princeton
Vietnam veterans event planned for Sunday in Princeton
Vietnam veterans event planned for Sunday in Princeton
New business “Wood Pool Services” has grand opening in Princeton
New business “Wood Pool Services” has grand opening in Princeton
New business “Wood Pool Services” has grand opening in Princeton
New business “Wood Pool Services” has grand opening in Princeton