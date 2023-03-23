Justice signs bill to help bring awareness to Alzheimer’s

By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 526 on Wednesday. The bill amends West Virginia code to include early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease into existing public health programs and services.

The amendment will do so by helping health care professionals understand the importance of early detection as well as help them manage all stages of dementia.

“We’re making advances but we probably could make even more if we had more awareness. This is exactly what this is all about. More awareness to where people could test early and get early detection,” said Justice.

The amendment will also help with informing the public about Alzheimer’s disease and how you can identify it early.

Vietnam veterans event planned for Sunday in Princeton
New business “Wood Pool Services” has grand opening in Princeton
