It will be a warm, but unsettled end to the week

A warm front just to our north will keep some passing clouds around at times tonight, and maybe a few stray showers, but most will stay dry. Low temps tonight will be mild with strong southerly wind flow. Temps should hover in the upper 50s-low 60s overnight.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies, and the slim chance for a few hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms, especially along and north of the I-64 corridor, closer to a stalled frontal boundary. We otherwise look warm and windy still, with high temps in the upper 60s-upper 70s!

Cloud cover will thicken up and a few more showers/storms could pop up Friday night as well. Low temps Friday night will again hover on either side of the 60-degree mark.

A cold front will then slide into our area on Saturday, bringing wider-spread rain, and the possibility of a few locally heavy downpours. Localized flooding issues could result, so stay weather aware! We’ll still be in the 60s and 70s despite the rain at times on Saturday. Cooler air will move in behind the departing front Saturday night, and low temps will hit the upper 30s-mid 40s.

We’ll be a bit drier by Sunday and cooler but still pleasant; highs will top off Sunday afternoon in the upper 50s-low 60s.

