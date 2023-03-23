Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 counties

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - With heavy rainfall and high winds expected across West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in the state.

According to a statement from Gov. Justice’s office, ‘The National Weather Service forecast is predicting heavy precipitation, high winds, and potential flooding for parts of the state, which could threaten the health and safety of many West Virginians. Gov. Justice urges citizens to take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.”

The State of Preparedness will allow the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick responses to any emergency that may develop.

Coordinating agencies have also been places on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center.

NWS will be providing updates for state and local agencies and local partners, and EMD liaisons will be reporting conditions from each county.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.