Fundraising underway for new Raleigh County Sheriff’s K-9 memorial

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With about a week to go before the grand opening of the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept., volunteers and deputies are working to raise funds for a new K-9 Memorial to be placed at the building.

Deputies were at the opening of Bobcat in Daniels on Thursday to help collect funds and educate the public on the project.

According to Lt. William Killen, deputies are trying to raise roughly $5,000. The money will go to a stone and memorial honoring not only the K-9s that have passed, but also those who have devoted their life to service.

“K-9s are often forgotten about. We thought it would be nice to honor them. They give the majority of their life to the sheriff’s department -- locating children, the elderly, and criminals. They’re vital to the sheriff’s department and the community.”

Lt. Killen said those interested in making a contribution may drop off checks at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. payable to the Raleigh County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Remember, the department will be housed in the new building off of the Beckley bypass starting the first week in April.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.