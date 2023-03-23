Fundraising underway for new Raleigh County Sheriff’s K-9 memorial


With about a week to go before the grand opening of the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.,...
With about a week to go before the grand opening of the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept., volunteers and deputies are working to raise funds for a new K-9 Memorial to be placed at the new building.(RCSO)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With about a week to go before the grand opening of the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept., volunteers and deputies are working to raise funds for a new K-9 Memorial to be placed at the building.

Deputies were at the opening of Bobcat in Daniels on Thursday to help collect funds and educate the public on the project.

According to Lt. William Killen, deputies are trying to raise roughly $5,000. The money will go to a stone and memorial honoring not only the K-9s that have passed, but also those who have devoted their life to service.

“K-9s are often forgotten about. We thought it would be nice to honor them. They give the majority of their life to the sheriff’s department -- locating children, the elderly, and criminals. They’re vital to the sheriff’s department and the community.”

Lt. Killen said those interested in making a contribution may drop off checks at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. payable to the Raleigh County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Remember, the department will be housed in the new building off of the Beckley bypass starting the first week in April.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
The family writes that while the rebuilding process will be long they're optimistic they’ll be...
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans
Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Philippi man killed in mining accident
David and Jada McCallister
West Virginia couple arrested after child abduction
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Latest News

Gov. Justice addresses resignation of the Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police and...
Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 counties
Joe Manchin
$300K announced for ecological research at WVU by Manchin
US Department of Agriculture
Fayette and McDowell residents eligible for 2022 severe weather USDA grants
The West Virginia Department of health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control...
DHHR partners with Fayetteville Police Department