Financial expert explains real estate equity bonds

There are two types of real estate equity bonds: private and pubic
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you’re looking to invest some money into real estate, a financial expert recommended you consider equity bonds.

Real estate equity are professionally managed funds that you can purchase. It involves buying stakes in private real estate companies.

Danetha Doe, the creator of the website Money & Mimosas, said there are two kinds of real estate equity bonds: private and public.

Public equity bonds, or real estate investment trusts (REITs), are more common.

“There are platforms that can make it easy to figure out exactly what you’re investing in,” Doe explained. “Some of those platforms are Fundrise, RealtyMogul. They have great educational articles and webinars where you can learn a little bit more about these funds and what exactly you’re putting your money into.”

Private equity funds, on the other hand, are very nuanced and even tricky, Doe said. They also require that you be an accredited investor.

“With those types of funds, you do want to work with a professional, whether it’s your tax accountants or a wealth manager, in order to help navigate that space,” Doe said.

Doe said both private equity and public equity real estate funds are long-term plays, meaning it will take years before you really start seeing a return on your investment.

Doe added it’s helpful to talk to a financial advisor when considering any investment, even a 401k, so you can understand exactly what you’re putting your money into and what to expect.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
The family writes that while the rebuilding process will be long they're optimistic they’ll be...
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans
Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Philippi man killed in mining accident
David and Jada McCallister
West Virginia couple arrested after child abduction
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Latest News

FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Track bans transgender athletes, tightens rules for Semenya
Financial expert explains real estate equity bonds
Amelia Butler, 5
Amelia’s journey is taking her to Texas
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
Skeptical US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over safety