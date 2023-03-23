Fayette and McDowell residents eligible for 2022 severe weather USDA grants

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn announced the availability of grant to help people repair homes that were damaged by severe storms and flooding in 2022.

Thorn said that the homes must be located in “presidentially declared disaster areas,” and Fayette and McDowell counties fall into that category, making them eligible for the funding.

“When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” said State Director Thorn. “That’s why USDA Rural Development stands ready to help residents in Fayette and McDowell counties access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities, and their lives. We do this because we live in these communities, we work in these communities, and we know that rural West Virginia is so much more than a great place to reside, it’s a place to call home. It’s the people who make up that Mountain State character and the American spirit.”

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Those eligible can use the funds to pay for home repair expenses that were results of the Presidentially declared disasters in 2022, prepare sites for a manufactured home, or relocating a manufactured home.

In order to be eligible for the funds applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low limits based on their household size and county, homes must be located in an eligible rural area and damaged in a Presidentially declared disaster area in calendar year 2022, homes must be located in Presidentially declared disaster areas.

