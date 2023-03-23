DHHR partners with Fayetteville Police Department

The West Virginia Department of health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control...
The West Virginia Department of health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), West Virginia Sober Living, and the Fayetteville Police Department have partnered up and created the state’s first Police and Peers program.(DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), West Virginia Sober Living, and the Fayetteville Police Department have partnered up and created the state’s first Police and Peers program.

This program partners peer recovery support specialists (PRSS) with law enforcement when responding to non-violent, non-law enforcement- specific incidents, and it will provide pathways to treatment by providing knowledge, partnerships, connections, and resources not currently offered by law enforcement to the communities.

A release from the DHHR said, Police and Peers PRSS are trained in opioid reversal, case management, and motivational interviewing to de-escalate situations involving behavioral health, substance use, or domestic violence and provide referrals to treatment.

“I see the need in our communities of people needing help in many ways including substance misuse. I believe the Police and Peers program is a step in the right direction,” said Fayetteville Police Chief Glenn Chapman. “Not only does it help the community, but it helps the first responders. Together, we will change lives.”

ODCP was awarded $3.16 million over four years in federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for Police and Peers, which will expand to nine additional police departments by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
The family writes that while the rebuilding process will be long they're optimistic they’ll be...
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans
Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Philippi man killed in mining accident
David and Jada McCallister
West Virginia couple arrested after child abduction
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
New details released in WVSP Casino Case
BEDA to hold classes on COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans
BEDA to hold classes on COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans
Severe Weather Week WV
Severe Weather Week WV
Tazewell, VA, to become “twin community” with Tazewell Co, IL
Tazewell, VA, to become “twin community” with Tazewell Co, IL