DHHR partners with Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), West Virginia Sober Living, and the Fayetteville Police Department have partnered up and created the state’s first Police and Peers program.

This program partners peer recovery support specialists (PRSS) with law enforcement when responding to non-violent, non-law enforcement- specific incidents, and it will provide pathways to treatment by providing knowledge, partnerships, connections, and resources not currently offered by law enforcement to the communities.

A release from the DHHR said, Police and Peers PRSS are trained in opioid reversal, case management, and motivational interviewing to de-escalate situations involving behavioral health, substance use, or domestic violence and provide referrals to treatment.

“I see the need in our communities of people needing help in many ways including substance misuse. I believe the Police and Peers program is a step in the right direction,” said Fayetteville Police Chief Glenn Chapman. “Not only does it help the community, but it helps the first responders. Together, we will change lives.”

ODCP was awarded $3.16 million over four years in federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for Police and Peers, which will expand to nine additional police departments by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.