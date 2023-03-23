Deadly fungus spreading at an alarming rate, CDC says

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory. A hospital in New Orleans says, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, it has identified two patients infected with a rare, drug-resistant fungus — the first time it's been found in Louisiana. Candida auris has already been found in Washington, D.C., and at least 20 other states including Georgia, Florida and Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The fungus is a harmful form of yeast that can be resistant to the most common antifungal drugs. (Shawn Lockhart/CDC via AP)(Shawn Lockhart | AP)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly fungal infection is spreading at an alarming rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Georgia, 12 cases of Candida auris were detected according to officials.

Atlanta News First spoke with Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum, whose studies focus on fungus.

According to Dr. Ghannoum, the spread of C. Auris is mostly in hospitals or nursing homes, but it is very difficult to treat.

“It could be resistant to all antifungals we have approved in the market,” he said.

According to the CDC, C. Auris causes severe illness in hospitalized patients and in some cases, it can spread to the bloodstream and cause serious invasive infections.

“It’s difficult to identify, you need to take a blood sample or from the wound and you need to do tests,” Dr. Ghannoum said.

The fungus is spread from person to person contact or contact with a contaminated surface.

But Dr. Ghannoum pointed out, if you’re relatively healthy, you shouldn’t panic.

“Healthy people usually don’t have that, it is really a disease of the sick or immunocompromised patients,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
The family writes that while the rebuilding process will be long they're optimistic they’ll be...
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans
Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Philippi man killed in mining accident
David and Jada McCallister
West Virginia couple arrested after child abduction
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Latest News

Gov. Justice addresses resignation of the Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police and...
Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 counties
With about a week to go before the grand opening of the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.,...
Fundraising underway for new Raleigh County Sheriff’s K-9 memorial
Joe Manchin
$300K announced for ecological research at WVU by Manchin
US Department of Agriculture
Fayette and McDowell residents eligible for 2022 severe weather USDA grants
The West Virginia Department of health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control...
DHHR partners with Fayetteville Police Department