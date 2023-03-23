$300K announced for ecological research at WVU by Manchin

Joe Manchin
Joe Manchin(Maryland GovPics / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $300,591 for West Virginia University from the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the funding will support research into coastal and island ecosystems, which will help to inform conservation efforts and help protect public drinking water. WVU will also collaborate with the American Geophysical Union to complete the research.

A release from Manchin said, coasts and islands are “at the epicenter of two compounding challenges” which include variability in climate an impact of development.

“Assessing the full scope of these challenges requires going beyond what is physically visible or on the surface of these environments. This is especially the case in coastal and island environments with karst, landscapes in which water forms a distinct topography including caves, sinkholes, and groundwater aquifers,” said Manchin.

20 percent of the U.S. is karst, but it is 40 percent of the American public’s drinking water.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with important scientific research projects,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with analyzing coastal and island ecosystems around the world. This critical project will help inform our efforts to protect public drinking water, as well as bolster conservation efforts for these unique environments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support scientific research across the Mountain State.”

