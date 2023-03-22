We’ll be much warmer and a bit windy on Thursday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

As a warm front moves into the region, we’ll see lingering clouds and a few spotty showers overnight, mainly north of the I-64 corridor. Low temps tonight will be milder thanks to warm southerly wind flow, bottoming out in the 40s for most, and actually warming slowly overnight-early Thursday.

REGIONAL TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will really spike into Thursday- hitting the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon! We’ll be a bit windy at times, but otherwise look quiet, with partly cloudy skies and only the slim chance for a stray shower. Thursday night looks mainly cloudy and very mild for this time of year. Temps will hover in the upper 50s/low 60s through early Friday.

THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see few scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches our area. A few storms could be on the stronger side, but severe weather looks unlikely as of now.

Excessive rainfall outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

The main concern to end the work week will be locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding issues at the end of the work week and into the first part of the weekend.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will become wider-spread into Saturday as the front moves in. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s Saturday, but temps will drop into the 30s and 40s behind the departing front by Saturday night.

