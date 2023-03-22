UPDATE: Philippi man killed in mining accident

VOLGA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man was killed in a mining accident Wednesday morning.

62-year-old Cecil Barker was killed around 8:45 a.m. when he was riding a mantrip that crashed while moving underground at the Century Mining just outside of Volga, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Justice made the announcement during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Barker had 18 years of mining experience and was one of three men on a survey crew riding in the vehicle when it crashed, Gov. Justice said.

Officials did not have information about the other two men on board the machine.

The accident is under investigation.

Gov. Justice asked everyone to keep Barker’s family in their prayers.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/22/23 at 10:49 a.m.)

Emergency crews were called out on reports of an accident at a mine in Barbour County.

Crews went to the Century Mining site just outside of Volga, southwest of Philippi.

First responders were called to the scene around 9 a.m. on reports of some kind of accident.

Officials have not confirmed any other details at this time.

Crews responded to a mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in Barbour County. (WDTV)

