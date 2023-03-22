UPDATE: new date announced for Pennington trial

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Pennington murder trial that was declared a mistrial on Tuesday has been rescheduled to start on April 24, 2023.

The secretary at the Office of the Commonweath Attorney and the official state of Virginia court case website confirmed the new date, and that it is still expected to last two weeks once it begins.

Keep following WVVA for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
A kitchen worker at Southern Regional Jail was charged with bringing drugs into the facility.
Kitchen supervisor charged with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Lane closure generic
I-64 eastbound shutdown

Latest News

Appalachian Power plans brief power outage
47-year-old Melissa Dawn Trainer, arrested in Pulaski County.
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
David and Jada McCallister
Couple arrested after child abduction