UPDATE: new date announced for Pennington trial

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Pennington murder trial that was declared a mistrial on Tuesday has been rescheduled to start on April 24, 2023.

The secretary at the Office of the Commonweath Attorney and the official state of Virginia court case website confirmed the new date, and that it is still expected to last two weeks once it begins.

