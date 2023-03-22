This week is severe weather awareness week in West Virginia.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Now that spring is heating things up, the likelihood of a thunderstorm forming is increasing.

That’s why this week is severe weather awareness week in the mountain state.

Now is the best time to learn when to take action in the event of oncoming weather.

James Zvolensky - National Weather Service - Charleston, WV: “A severe thunderstorm warning is when severe storms are expected, and that’s meaning ‘hey we threw out a warning, you should seek shelter immediately”

Wednesday, schools and offices across the state of West Virginia put their action plan into motion, participating in a state wide tornado drill.

Students at Princeton Primary School participated, and learned what to do in the event of a tornado.

Finley Workman, 2nd grader - Princeton Primary: “It was kind of scary. I wasn’t expecting to have to duck my head so low to the ground.”

Aaliyah Rucker, 2nd grader - Princeton Primary: “Something or like a tree branch can poke through the glass and break the glass, and the glass can hit your head.”

One of the main dangers in a tornado is debris, which is why you want to get to an interior room with no windows.

If caught outside, you want to make sure to find shelter as soon as you can.

And while we’re on the subject of outdoor weather safety, make sure to prepare before setting off.

James: “Make a kit, it’s always good to prepare. If you’re outdoor camping, you know, make sure to have the things you need and the information on where to go if something happens.”

And remember, if thunder roars, go indoors.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
A kitchen worker at Southern Regional Jail was charged with bringing drugs into the facility.
Kitchen supervisor charged with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Lane closure generic
I-64 eastbound shutdown

Latest News

BEDA to hold classes on COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans
BEDA to hold classes on COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans
Severe Weather Week WV
Severe Weather Week WV
Tazewell, VA, to become “twin community” with Tazewell Co, IL
Tazewell, VA, to become “twin community” with Tazewell Co, IL
Tazewell, VA, to become “twin community” with Tazewell Co, IL
Tazewell, VA, to become "twin community" with Tazewell Co, IL
Prosecution rests in trial of man accused of Beckley shooting