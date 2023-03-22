This week is severe weather awareness week in West Virginia.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Now that spring is heating things up, the likelihood of a thunderstorm forming is increasing.

That’s why this week is severe weather awareness week in the mountain state.

Now is the best time to learn when to take action in the event of oncoming weather.

James Zvolensky - National Weather Service - Charleston, WV: “A severe thunderstorm warning is when severe storms are expected, and that’s meaning ‘hey we threw out a warning, you should seek shelter immediately”

Wednesday, schools and offices across the state of West Virginia put their action plan into motion, participating in a state wide tornado drill.

Students at Princeton Primary School participated, and learned what to do in the event of a tornado.

Finley Workman, 2nd grader - Princeton Primary: “It was kind of scary. I wasn’t expecting to have to duck my head so low to the ground.”

Aaliyah Rucker, 2nd grader - Princeton Primary: “Something or like a tree branch can poke through the glass and break the glass, and the glass can hit your head.”

One of the main dangers in a tornado is debris, which is why you want to get to an interior room with no windows.

If caught outside, you want to make sure to find shelter as soon as you can.

And while we’re on the subject of outdoor weather safety, make sure to prepare before setting off.

James: “Make a kit, it’s always good to prepare. If you’re outdoor camping, you know, make sure to have the things you need and the information on where to go if something happens.”

And remember, if thunder roars, go indoors.

