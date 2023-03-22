Tazewell, VA, to become “twin community” with Tazewell Co, IL

A vote is planned this month to unite the two Tazewells
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Tazewell Virginia isn’t the only place named Tazewell in America. The town is set to become a “twin community” with Tazewell County, Illinois. John Ackerman, The County Clerk of Tazewell, Illinois, stopped by to tour the town and sent some souvenirs to the town hall. He tells us that the reason for the twin names is because of the historic Tazewell family. Tazewell, Virginia was named after Henry Tazewell, a Virginia politician from the early 1800′s, and Tazewell County, Illinois, was named after his son, Littleton Tazewell.

“I think it’s really neat and it gives us just a different opportunity. Something to talk about. And people can come to Town Hall and see things that we’ve been provided from Tazewell County Illinois and hopefully the same thing can happen up in... in Illinois... Their residents can be like, ‘Oh, we have this... twin community. Let’s check out what they do,’” says Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops.

Both the mayor and the county clerk hope that the twin community status will encourage tourism between the two communities. Tazewell County, Illinois, is expected to vote to become a twin community with Tazewell, Virginia, on March 29th.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
A kitchen worker at Southern Regional Jail was charged with bringing drugs into the facility.
Kitchen supervisor charged with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Lane closure generic
I-64 eastbound shutdown

Latest News

BEDA to hold classes on COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans
BEDA to hold classes on COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans
Severe Weather Week WV
Severe Weather Week WV
Tazewell, VA, to become “twin community” with Tazewell Co, IL
Tazewell, VA, to become "twin community" with Tazewell Co, IL
Prosecution rests in trial of man accused of Beckley shooting