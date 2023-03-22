Scattered showers and seasonable today

Scattered showers will fall across the region today, especially during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s.

Most should stay dry tonight with mainly cloudy skies; however, a few spotty showers are possible mainly north of I-64. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s all night long.

A few more spotty showers are possible mainly north of I-64 on Thursday, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s tomorrow afternoon.

We’ll grow more unsettled as a front stalls across our region on Friday. Temperatures will stay mild in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will swing through on Saturday which will keep us soggy with highs in the 60s. The rain could be heavy at times Friday/Saturday which may lead to some localized flooding.

The western portion of the viewing area is under a marginal (1/4) risk for excessive rainfall Friday/Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier conditions are expected by Sunday, and we’ll be a bit cooler in the upper 50s and low/mid 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

