Prosecution rests in trial of man accused of Beckley shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The prosecution rested its case on Wednesday against a man accused of shooting another man at the Hargrove Apartment Complex in Beckley last June.

Andrew Miller was charged with Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

On Wednesday, the jury heard from the victim in the case, Anthony Goard. In his testimony, he claimed he was shot by Miller over an argument involving drugs. He said went to the apartment where there was a group gathered to do drugs. He said Miller then asked for a bag of drugs. When Goard responded that he did not have a bag, he said Miller shot him in the stomach.

“It was the worst,” he said describing the pain. “It really made me question my faith in everything. I’m just not the same person.”

Goard said he lost function in one of his lungs from the shooting and was in the hospital for three months afterward.

The defense has not made a decision yet on whether to call the defendant to the stand. They are expected to make their case to the jury on Thursday, with a visit to the scene of the crime by the jury.

