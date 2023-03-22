Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women

A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the...
A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.

The 15-year-old boy died at the scene following the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, Milwaukee police said. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Davion Patterson.

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.

Investigators said they were looking for unknown suspects and trying to learn what led up to the shooting.

Jacqueline Moore trold WTMJ-TV her 16-year-old daughter was shot and killed in the same area nearly three years ago.

“Fifteen or 14 years old, it doesn’t matter it was still a child,” Moore said. “Somebody lost their baby again. Another Black parent has to bury their baby.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest

Latest News

Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal...
8 dolphins dead in Sea Isle City
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
BSU partners with WVSOM for new pre-osteopathic medicine major
BSU partners with WVSOM for new pre-osteopathic medicine major