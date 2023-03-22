Local highways included in Capito’s $18.8 million for W. Va. projects

Locally, the Coalfield Expressway will be receiving $1,500,000, and the King Coal Highway will...
Locally, the Coalfield Expressway will be receiving $1,500,000, and the King Coal Highway will be receiving $5,000,000.
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $18.8 million for eight key West Virginia highway projects.

Locally, the Coalfield Expressway will be receiving $1,500,000, and the King Coal Highway will be receiving $5,000,000.

“Moving West Virginia forward means investing in our roads and highways, and it’s exactly why I requested this funding for eight key projects across our state,” Ranking Member Capito said. “Advancing these projects closer to completion impacts nearly every corner of West Virginia, and will create jobs, grow our local economies, and improve transportation for residents and visitors alike. I’ll continue to deliver needed resources for our state’s core infrastructure, and look forward to seeing the tangible benefits of these significant funding awards announced today.”

Other highways receiving funding include, the Huntington Welcome Center I-64 Exit 8, I-79 Exit 155, Corridor H, Weirton WV 2- Weirton Frontier Crossing, Charles Town Augustine Trail & Connectivity Project, and Second Interchange at I-70 Phase I.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
A kitchen worker at Southern Regional Jail was charged with bringing drugs into the facility.
Kitchen supervisor charged with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Lane closure generic
I-64 eastbound shutdown

Latest News

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: new date announced for Pennington trial
Appalachian Power plans brief power outage
Thomas Morris/Hunter and Melissa Trainer mugshots
Two arrested in connection to Franklin County runaways
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history