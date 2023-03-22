Local highways included in Capito’s $18.8 million for W. Va. projects

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $18.8 million for eight key West Virginia highway projects.

Locally, the Coalfield Expressway will be receiving $1,500,000, and the King Coal Highway will be receiving $5,000,000.

“Moving West Virginia forward means investing in our roads and highways, and it’s exactly why I requested this funding for eight key projects across our state,” Ranking Member Capito said. “Advancing these projects closer to completion impacts nearly every corner of West Virginia, and will create jobs, grow our local economies, and improve transportation for residents and visitors alike. I’ll continue to deliver needed resources for our state’s core infrastructure, and look forward to seeing the tangible benefits of these significant funding awards announced today.”

Other highways receiving funding include, the Huntington Welcome Center I-64 Exit 8, I-79 Exit 155, Corridor H, Weirton WV 2- Weirton Frontier Crossing, Charles Town Augustine Trail & Connectivity Project, and Second Interchange at I-70 Phase I.

