Law enforcement investigating possible connection after series of vandalism attacks around Beckley

BECKLEY/ RALEIGH COUNTY W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. are investigating a possible connection between a string of vandalism attacks in and around Beckley.

WVVA News was first made aware of these incidents when our own Beckley Bureau on Main Street was hit last Wednesday evening. Several windows and a station vehicle were damaged.

Since that time, several other areas have been hit, including the Bradley-Prosperity Vol. Fire Dept. That attack occurred last Saturday in broad daylight while children were attending a vendor fair at the fire department.

According to firefighter Alan McCreary, the suspect went around to the back of the building during the event and struck the chief’s truck multiple times with a large rock, shattering the windshield.

It was all caught on the station’s surveillance camera (in video attached).

“It seems kind of bold that he would do it in the middle of the day. Fire departments all have security cameras and emergency services. It seems like he has a disregard over whether he gets caught.”

After yet another business was hit overnight on Wednesday, Beckley Police are working to share an updated and closer picture of the suspect who may be responsible for some or all of the attacks.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.