Justice signs bill to help combat substance abuse

Opioids
Opioids(MGN)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 674 Wednesday morning which will help ensure the proper use of funding won in opioid settlements. The newly signed bill will recognize the creation of the West Virginia First Foundation.

Funds from settlements will go into the foundation to be used for evidence based strategies, programming and services used by those affected by substance use disorders. West Virginia’s Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey says the bill is about helping West Virginians battling drug addiction.

“They want justice and they want to insure we’re going to prevent other from finding themselves in the same position. This effort’s about healing our state, helping our families and our loved ones and insuring no one,” said Morrisey.

The foundation is considered a 501(c)(3) making it a non-profit foundation. It will consist of a governing board and an expert panel.

