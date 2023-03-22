Horse shows are returning to the Tazewell County Fairgrounds

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - There has been a vacancy for equestrians in the area ever since Covid-19 saw the closure of the horse ring in Bluefield City Park.

”Everybody travels an hour and a half- two hours to show,” said owner of Tazewell County Horse Show LLC, Libby Jeffers.

While Covid closed the Bluefield Ring, Tazewell County was able to use Covid relief funding to improve their fairgrounds’ facilities.

“We improved our kitchen, we replaced it entirely. We improved the picnic area, replaced some bleachers and we’re having some work done on the arena. We’re very excited to have a new and improved facility,” said Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.

The arena is no stranger to equines.

" I remember when the Walking Horse show came. It was like a week long and people crowded in to enjoy and I would love to see that come back,” said Jeffers.

After working with the county’s Board of Supervisors Jeffers was able to slate a number of shows at the Jack Harry Arena. The first event will be a “Fun Day: on April 1st which will serve as an interest meeting.

" We’re going to open it up to let people ride and see some of the improvements we’re doing. We’re going to talk about class schedules,” said Jeffers.

The event will also have vendors with a variety of goods from tack to souvenirs.

“We think its a fantastic draw and a fun time for people. And it fits really well with the mission of the fairgrounds,” said Young.

After the Fun Day, the first horse show you can expect at the Tazewell Fairgrounds will be on May 27th at 5:30pm.

