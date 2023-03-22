Happening This Weekend: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 7th Annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony is coming up in Princeton.

The Ambassador of the City of Bluefield and Mercer County Veteran Liaison--Marie Blackwell stopped by to provide details.

Watch in the interview above.

Information per veteran liaison, Marie Blackwell:

7th Annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony

When: Sunday March 26, 2023

Where: Vietnam Veterans of America/628 Center

113 Straley Avenue, Princeton, WV (former Fred Gilbert Building)

Time: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

In honor and memory of those brave men and

women who served during the Vietnam War

and helped to shape this country into the

Nation it is today.

Questions: (304) 888-1718

The event is free and open to the public.

