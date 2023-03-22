Happening This Weekend: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 7th Annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony is coming up in Princeton.
The Ambassador of the City of Bluefield and Mercer County Veteran Liaison--Marie Blackwell stopped by to provide details.
Watch in the interview above.
Information per veteran liaison, Marie Blackwell:
7th Annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony
When: Sunday March 26, 2023
Where: Vietnam Veterans of America/628 Center
113 Straley Avenue, Princeton, WV (former Fred Gilbert Building)
Time: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
In honor and memory of those brave men and
women who served during the Vietnam War
and helped to shape this country into the
Nation it is today.
Questions: (304) 888-1718
The event is free and open to the public.
