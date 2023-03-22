Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Govenor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he will order flags in Mercer County to be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Thursday, March 23 to honor West Virginia Delegate William P. “Bill” Stafford.

Stafford, a graduate of Princeton High School, founded Princeton Machinery Service Inc. where he retired as president and chairman, he also retired as chairman of First Community Bankshares, Inc., president of the H.P. and Anne S. Hunnicut Foundation, president of Melrose Enterprises, Ltd., and the principal of Stafford Farms, LLC.

See the governor’s full statement below:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JIM JUSTICE, by virtue of the authority vested in me as the Govenor of the State of west Virginia, do hereby ORDER that, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of West Virginia Delegate William P. “Bill” Stafford, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities throughout Charleston and Mercer County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Thursday, March 23, 2023; the day of services celebrating his life.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the great seal of the State of West Virginia to be affixed.

DONE at the Capitol in the City of Charleston, State of West Virginia, this the Twenty-Second Day of March, in the Year of our Lord, Two Thousand Twemty-Three, and in the One Hundred Sixtieth Year of the State.

By the Govenor, Jim Justice.

