FDA gives clearance to lab-grown meat company

The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that...
The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.(Eat Just, Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that produces human food from cultured animal cells.

The federal agency said Tuesday it has “no further questions” about Good Meat Inc.’s safety standards to use living cells from chickens for growing in a controlled setting to culture human food.

Tuesday’s pre-market consultation does not yet give final approval for the product.

The cultured animal cell food for human consumption must still meet all federal requirements before being available to restaurants, retailers or stores.

Good Meat said Tuesday the cell-grown chicken will be first served in a Washington, D.C. restaurant once approved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
A kitchen worker at Southern Regional Jail was charged with bringing drugs into the facility.
Kitchen supervisor charged with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Lane closure generic
I-64 eastbound shutdown

Latest News

The two children were allegedly picked up from school by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg...
Amber Alert in Virginia canceled, 6-year-old girls found safe
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Doctors expected to testify in Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is the current chair of the Group of Seven...
Russian drones kill 4 at Ukraine dorm, as rival summits end
Authorities say the security guard stopped a potential mass shooting at a strip club in Tampa.
Police chief, security guard discuss incident outside club