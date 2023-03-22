Couple arrested after child abduction

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WVVA) - Cpl. Pauly, TFC Schoolcraft, and Tpr. Wriston with the West Virginia State Police responded to Dunbar, WV in reference to a possible abduction to an 11-year-old female by a registered sex offender on Monday, March 20 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

A statement from Captain R.A. Maddy with the WVSP said that the victim was reportedly seen leaving a residence with a male and female.

The suspects and victim were located a short time later in the area of 17th Street in Dunbar, and the victim sustained no injuries from the incident.

Maddy said that WVSP charged David McCallister, 20 of Charleston, and Jada McCallister, 18 of Dunbar, in connection to the abduction.

They were charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Against the State, Child Neglect with Risk of Bodily Injury, and Abducting a Child Near a School under 16 years old.

David McCallister is registered as a sex offender for a previous conviction of sexual abuse of a 7 year old.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

