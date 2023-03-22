Couple arrested after child abduction

David and Jada McCallister
David and Jada McCallister(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WVVA) - Cpl. Pauly, TFC Schoolcraft, and Tpr. Wriston with the West Virginia State Police responded to Dunbar, WV in reference to a possible abduction to an 11-year-old female by a registered sex offender on Monday, March 20 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

A statement from Captain R.A. Maddy with the WVSP said that the victim was reportedly seen leaving a residence with a male and female.

The suspects and victim were located a short time later in the area of 17th Street in Dunbar, and the victim sustained no injuries from the incident.

Maddy said that WVSP charged David McCallister, 20 of Charleston, and Jada McCallister, 18 of Dunbar, in connection to the abduction.

They were charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Against the State, Child Neglect with Risk of Bodily Injury, and Abducting a Child Near a School under 16 years old.

David McCallister is registered as a sex offender for a previous conviction of sexual abuse of a 7 year old.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
A kitchen worker at Southern Regional Jail was charged with bringing drugs into the facility.
Kitchen supervisor charged with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Lane closure generic
I-64 eastbound shutdown

Latest News

David McCallister
Couple arrested after child abduction
Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in...
Crews respond to reported mining accident
Communities gather for Fruits of Labor discussions
Communities gather for Fruits of Labor discussions
Doug Estep (courtesy: Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department)
Community mourns the loss of Rainelle VFD Chief Doug Estep