Community mourns the loss of Rainelle VFD Chief Doug Estep

Doug Estep (courtesy: Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department)
Doug Estep (courtesy: Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department)(Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department announcing on social media that current Chief Doug Estep has passed away.

Estep served with the department for 51 years holding various positions.

The posting ending simply with quote, “We will miss you Chief (60-30 / 1401)”

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

The Wake and Viewing will be at Wallace and Wallace in Rainelle on Friday the 24th 5-8 PM

With the funeral service on Saturday at 11 AM at the same location.

The burial location is at Wallace and Wallace Cemetery Sam Black

If any of Chief Esteps brothers and sisters in emergency response would like to attend the procession contact Nutall FD Chief Tommy Coleman at 304-228-9569.

We here at WVVA extending our thoughts, prayers and hearts to Rainelle VFD, Chief Estep’s brothers & sisters in EMS and all those who knew him.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
A kitchen worker at Southern Regional Jail was charged with bringing drugs into the facility.
Kitchen supervisor charged with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Lane closure generic
I-64 eastbound shutdown

Latest News

#WVVAToday Interview: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony
Happening This Weekend: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony
BSU partners with WVSOM for new pre-osteopathic medicine major
BSU partners with WVSOM for new pre-osteopathic medicine major
Bluefield State University holds career fair with over 80 booths
Bluefield State University holds career fair with over 80 booths
Fayette County leaders seek public input on 10-year plan