Community mourns the loss of Rainelle VFD Chief Doug Estep

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department announcing on social media that current Chief Doug Estep has passed away.

Estep served with the department for 51 years holding various positions.

The posting ending simply with quote, “We will miss you Chief (60-30 / 1401)”

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

The Wake and Viewing will be at Wallace and Wallace in Rainelle on Friday the 24th 5-8 PM

With the funeral service on Saturday at 11 AM at the same location.

The burial location is at Wallace and Wallace Cemetery Sam Black

If any of Chief Esteps brothers and sisters in emergency response would like to attend the procession contact Nutall FD Chief Tommy Coleman at 304-228-9569.

We here at WVVA extending our thoughts, prayers and hearts to Rainelle VFD, Chief Estep’s brothers & sisters in EMS and all those who knew him.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.