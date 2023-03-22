Communities gather for Fruits of Labor discussions

By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Raleigh County, a Communities of Healing gathering was held at Fruits of Labor in uptown Beckley this week.

The roundtable discussions focused on the groups work to provide employment opportunities to those in recovery.

A number of community members turned up to learn about their experiences and support the mission.

The group was led by Fruits of Labor president Tammy Jordan.

Jordan said, “Speaking on behalf of person in recovery, every single time, it’s powerful. It’s transformative. It’s not just in this room it’s beyond.”

Fruits of labor also has  a second location in Rainelle, and the shops are open daily for lunch.

