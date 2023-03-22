BSU partners with WVSOM for new pre-osteopathic medicine major

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Students at Bluefield State University with a dream of becoming an osteopathic physician will now have an inside track help on their journey. BSU has a new pre-osteopathic medicine major thanks to the new partnership with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. WVSOM came to Bluefield to sign a deal to bring this new program to BSU.

“...We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to create a pre-osteopathic medicine major at Bluefield State University which will give our students the opportunity that if they complete that program successfully and reach certain levels of achievement in that program, that they’ll be able to seamlessly move into the osteopathic school,” says Robin Capehart, President of BSU.

If students are able to move on to medical school, they’ll have the opportunity to make their dream of becoming osteopathic physicians a reality.

“...It’s a pipeline program to sort of help students understand what osteopathic medicine is, who WVSOM is, and then help them apply to our school and ultimately matriculate,” says James Nemitz, President of WVSOM.

Ty Anderson, a pre-medicine sophomore who plans to stay in the area as a physician after graduation, says this program will help inspire students to do the same.

“I believe it will give people an opportunity. I believe it will get their attention. Say, ‘Hey, there’s this great way I can stay in the state and do my thing. You know, I can provide healthcare in this way, and it’s kind of paving the road for us,’” says Anderson.

Capehart agrees and hopes this will help continue BSU’s legacy of growing the workforce in the area and provide West Virginia with professionals in healthcare.

“...Not only provide our students this tremendous opportunity... to pursue their dream, their passion, but it also gives us the opportunity to... address the healthcare needs in the state of West Virginia,” says Capehart.

Capehart urges those interested in the program to contact the BSU Admissions Office for more information.

