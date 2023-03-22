Bluefield State University holds career fair with over 80 booths

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday, Bluefield State University held a career fair. The Ned Shott gym at BSU was packed with over 80 booths set up to showcase a variety of career options. Some of those included jobs in engineering, law enforcement, and the medical field. Even WVVA had a booth.

“It’s been good. We’ve talked with a few; we’ve got some of the people that we’ve hired... that will start with us once they graduate, stopped by and brought some people, so it’s been good,” says Callie Newcomer, who worked the WestRock booth.

“It definitely opens up connections and opportunities for the futures job because our students here, they’re going to eventually be people that run this country,” says Lindsey Neal, International Studies Freshman at BSU.

Both students and potential employers we talked to say they’ve enjoyed their time, and they’re planning on returning to future BSU career fairs as well.

