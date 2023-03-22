BEDA to hold classes on COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Thursday, The Bluefield West Virginia Economic Development Authority will be holding a class for West Virginia businesses. The topic? COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans – or EIDL. This class will be at 11:30 am to 1:00 pm and be both online and in person. They plan to discuss a variety of topics including selling collateral. This is part of BEDA’s continued effort to support businesses in the area.

If you would like to attend this class, you can sign up here. The video from the class will also be posted on their website after the event.

