Appalachian Power plans brief power outage

(WDBJ)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield put out a notice on their Facebook page announcing a planned power outage for some customers of Appalachian Power.

The outage will be in the surrounding areas of Bluefield on Saturday, March 25 between approximately 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., and this is planned to allow line workers to safely complete work on electrical facilities.

If this outage gets canceled for any reason, the work will be rescheduled.

If you have any questions, contact Appalachian Power at 1-800-982-4237 (WV).

