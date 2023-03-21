WVDHR stocks trout in more than 75 waters

(pexels.com)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of March 13-17:

  • Anderson Lake
  • Anthony Creek
  • Back Fork of Elk River
  • Back Fork of Elk River (Catch and Release)
  • Blackwater River
  • Brandywine Lake
  • Brushy Fork Lake
  • Buckhannon River
  • Buffalo Fork Lake
  • Bullskin Run
  • Cacapon Park Lakes
  • Cherry River
  • Chief Logan
  • Clear Fork of Tug
  • Cranberry River
  • Desert Fork
  • Dog Run Lake
  • Dry Fork (Randolph)
  • Dunloup Creek
  • East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Elk River
  • Evitts Run
  • Gandy Creek
  • Greenbrier River (Durbin Section)
  • Greenbrier River (Marlinton Section)
  • Hopkins Fork
  • Horse Creek Lake
  • Hurricane Reservoir
  • Kimsey Run Lake
  • Knapps Creek
  • Laurel Creek (Fayette)
  • Laurel Fork (Randolph)
  • Laurel Fork Lake
  • Left Fork Right Fork Buckhannon River
  • Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Lost River
  • Mason Lake
  • Meadow Creek of Anthony Creek
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Middle Wheeling Creek (Delayed harvest)
  • Mill Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mill Creek (Fayette)
  • New Creek
  • Newburg Lake
  • North Fork Fishing Creek
  • North Fork Lunice
  • North Fork of Cherry River
  • North Fork Patterson Creek
  • North Fork Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)
  • North Fork South Branch
  • North River
  • Opequon Creek
  • Paw Paw Creek
  • Potts Creek
  • Red Creek
  • Rhine Creek
  • Rocky Marsh Run
  • Seneca Lake
  • Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
  • Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
  • South Branch (Franklin)
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • South Fork Fishing Creek
  • South Fork of Cherry River
  • South Mill Creek Lake
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Sugar Creek
  • Summersville Tailwaters
  • Summit Lake
  • Teter Creek Lake
  • Trout Run
  • Waites Run
  • Warden Lake
  • Watoga Lake
  • Wheeling Creek
  • Whiteday Creek
  • Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

