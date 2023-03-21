WVDHR stocks trout in more than 75 waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of March 13-17:

Anderson Lake

Anthony Creek

Back Fork of Elk River

Back Fork of Elk River (Catch and Release)

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Brushy Fork Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lakes

Cherry River

Chief Logan

Clear Fork of Tug

Cranberry River

Desert Fork

Dog Run Lake

Dry Fork (Randolph)

Dunloup Creek

East Fork Greenbrier River

Elk River

Evitts Run

Gandy Creek

Greenbrier River (Durbin Section)

Greenbrier River (Marlinton Section)

Hopkins Fork

Horse Creek Lake

Hurricane Reservoir

Kimsey Run Lake

Knapps Creek

Laurel Creek (Fayette)

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Laurel Fork Lake

Left Fork Right Fork Buckhannon River

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Mason Lake

Meadow Creek of Anthony Creek

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Wheeling Creek (Delayed harvest)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek (Fayette)

New Creek

Newburg Lake

North Fork Fishing Creek

North Fork Lunice

North Fork of Cherry River

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)

North Fork South Branch

North River

Opequon Creek

Paw Paw Creek

Potts Creek

Red Creek

Rhine Creek

Rocky Marsh Run

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Lower Section)

Shavers Fork (Upper Section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

South Fork Fishing Creek

South Fork of Cherry River

South Mill Creek Lake

Spruce Knob Lake

Sugar Creek

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Teter Creek Lake

Trout Run

Waites Run

Warden Lake

Watoga Lake

Wheeling Creek

Whiteday Creek

Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

