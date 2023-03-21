We’ll be briefly cooler, with showers around into Wednesday

A warm-front heads our way overnight
Tomorrow
Tomorrow
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT

As we head into the evening, we’ll see increasing clouds, but we should stay dry through sundown. As a frontal system shapes up to our west and heads our way, we’ll see showers as a warm front moves in late tonight (after midnight-early Wednesday. Low temps will fall into the upper 30s-low 40s.

Futurecast
Futurecast

More showers will be on and off through the day tomorrow, but especially during the afternoon and evening. Temps with clouds and showers around will be cooler, hitting the upper 40s-low 50s Wednesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST

Rain will gradually taper off Wednesday night, and low temps will be mild, dropping into the 40s.

Futurecast
Futurecast

Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies, and only the slim chance for a stray shower. We’ll be very warm for this time of year! High temps should hit the upper 60s-low 70s Thursday afternoon!

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook

High temps will still push the 70-degree mark on Friday, but we’ll grow unsettled with showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. Heavier rain could lead to localized flooding issues.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

