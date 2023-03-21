Two men hurt; charges pending in Roanoke shooting

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a man after a shooting in the city of Roanoke Tuesday afternoon.

Roanoke Police say two men were fighting March 21, 2023 in the area of 11th Street and Orange Avenue NW. That’s where officers found one man lying in the road with what appeared to be serious injuries from a fight.

A short time later, police got another call about a person who had been shot during the fight; he was found with what police say was a minor gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Police say he had driven himself there after being shot by the other man who had been hurt in the fight.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took both men to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The men know each other and all involved parties have been identified by officers, according to police. The man accused of inflicting the gunshot wound faces charges when he is released from the hospital. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest

Latest News

Mary Beth Tinker
Shady Spring students receive “out-of-the-book” history lesson
BVPD cruiser
Bluefield, Va. Police Department now hiring
Four open houses throughout Fayette County will be held March 21 and 23 to gather more input on...
Fayette County leaders seek public input on 10-year plan
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial