Shady Spring students receive “out-of-the-book” history lesson

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s one thing to read about history in school, but it’s a whole other thing to be told about that history by the people who witnessed it first-hand.

This is exactly what happened to Shady Spring High School students on Tuesday, March 21.

This semester, Kari Vicars, who has been teaching U.S. History at Shady for the past two years, has been educating her students on notable Supreme Court cases and the tumultuous years surrounding the Vietnam War. Normally, Vicars’ lessons come out of books, but, on Tuesday, she and her students were able to see history come off the page when they received a virtual lesson from Mary Beth Tinker.

Tinker was a plaintiff in a 1969 Supreme Court case that involved students in Des Moines, Iowa, wearing black armbands to school. Tinker told Shady Spring students on Tuesday that they wore the bands as a way to protest the Vietnam War and mourn casualties on both sides.

When the school board tried to bar students from wearing the armbands, and then suspended those who did, Tinker, who was 13 at the time, took the case to the Supreme Court. She won, unaware of the fact that she had become a catalyst in protecting free speech for students.

After hearing from Tinker, some students say they now better understand the importance of her actions.

“Hearing firsthand, it’s so much different than like reading out of a textbook,” explained Cooper Gibson, a junior at Shady Spring High School. “...I can read 700 times, you know, she [Tinker] did this, she did that, but to hear her go through, you know, ‘I was scared,’ ‘I was nervous,’ it very much gave insight into, you know, she was scared. It showed that she was nervous, but she still pioneered through that and fought for our rights.”

Others present on Tuesday say they were inspired by Tinker’s courage.

“Miss Tinker was so brave in the things that she did and like defying a school system that could have got her in trouble and just really being a pioneer for students’ rights,” added Addison Butcher, a junior. “Especially in this time now we still have those rights that she helped pioneer for us.”

But all could agree that Tinker’s involvement in free speech more than five decades ago created ripples of change that still impact students’ rights today.

“Them learning how to exercise their rights and how to responsibly be a citizen is very important for them to experience while they’re here in the school,” Vicars said. “So, understanding their rights, the limitations of those rights, and how to be responsible with them is very important.”

Now in her seventies, Tinker continues to educate people on their First Amendment rights. She focuses most of her time on speaking to students and does so all across the country.

