Senior Alert issued for missing Roanoke City man

68-year-old Bradford Burgess, reported missing from Roanoke City.
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing Roanoke City man, according to Virginia State Police.

68-year-old Bradford Allen Burgess was last reported seen March 20 at 6 p.m. on Pheasant Ridge Rd SW.

Police say Burgess is 5′10″ and 145 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was possibly last seen wearing a dark ball cap, a red/black/white jacket, camouflage cargo pants, and black boots.

Burgess suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information on Burgess’s location is asked to call the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-5317.

