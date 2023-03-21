WVSP seeks help with runaway Oak Hill juvenile

Ciara Johnson
Ciara Johnson(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Oak Hill Detachment is asking for public assistance in locating a runaway juvenile named Ciara Johnson.

A release from TFC S.G. Milam of WVSP describes Johnson as a 5′6″, 112 lbs black female.

She was last seen leaving the Oak Hill High School in Fayette County on March 21 at approximately 8 a.m.

WVSP asks that if anyone has any information on Johnson’s whereabouts that they contact WVSP Oak Hill Detachment at 304-469-2915.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
Long delayed Pennington murder trial begins
Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday
Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest
Grundy Va., mine rescue team recognized for winning National Mine Rescue Contest

Latest News

Lane closure generic
I-64 eastbound shutdown
Puzzling highway death part of West Virginia police probe
Gov. Justice signs four education bills into law at Leon Elementary School.
Gov. Justice signs four education bills into law
Generic police lights
Two men hurt; charges pending in Roanoke shooting