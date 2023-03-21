Princeton Police Department is now recruiting

Princeton PD is hiring
Princeton PD is hiring(Princeton PD Facebook)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Police Department is now recruiting certified and probationary police officers.

Applications are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Municiple Complex at 800 Bee Street in Princeton.

For more information, call the Department’s Main Office at 304-487-5000- ext. #0 for the operator.

