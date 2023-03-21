UPDATE: Pennington murder trial declared a mistrial

Michael Pennington Jr. was charged with murder in 2017.
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The long-delayed Pennington murder trial was declared a mistrial Tuesday, March 21, and this comes just one day after the trial began.

The prosecutors had the chief medical examiner, two civilian witnesses, and a sergeant with the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department testify today.

Neither lawyer from the prosecution or defense would comment on what caused the mistrial, but they expect that a new court date will be announced on Wednesday, March 22.

The court will have to find a new jury for the new trial.

